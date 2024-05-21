DELAWARE - House Bill 350, aimed at establishing the "Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board," now moves to the Governor's desk.
House Bill 350 passed the House today, May 21. It previously passed in the Senate last Thursday, May 17.
The revised HB 350 now allows for the creation of a seven-member Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. The board would be responsible for reviewing hospital budgets and related financial information annually, beginning with budgets for calendar year 2026.
The revisions to HB 350 address several concerns previously highlighted by the Delaware Healthcare Association (DHA), such as modifying the reference-based pricing to avoid a drastic $360 million reduction in funding for Delaware's hospitals and health systems.
Senator Russ Huxtable was the only Democrat, along with six Republican Senators, to vote against the bill.
Delaware John Carney is expected to sign the bill into law.
“Rising health care costs are having a significant impact on Delaware families and state taxpayers,” said Governor Carney. “House Bill 350 will help lower the growth of health care costs in our state, while making sure we’re protecting health care quality and access. I want to thank the hospital systems, members of the General Assembly - particularly Speaker Longhurst and Senator Townsend - and the Department of Health and Social Services for collaborating on this important piece of legislation. I look forward to signing it into law.”