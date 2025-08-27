CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that occurred in Dorchester County on Wednesday.
According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the house fire occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 10:15 a.m., at a home on Race Street in Cambridge.
State fire officials say the incident started on the exterior of the structure and was discovered by the occupants. It took 36 firefighters one hour to control the flames. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the occupants inside the home were able to safely evacuate.
The estimated losses due to the fire are $250,000. State fire officials say five people were displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Deputy State Fire Marshals ask anyone with information to call their office at 410-713-3780.