OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Two people were displaced after a fire burned a home in the Country Village development.
According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, on Feb. 18 around 5 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an automatic fire alarm on Sunrise Lane in the Country Village development.
As units were responding, authorities say the call was upgraded to a working structure fire with possible entrapment. Units arrived and found a fire coming from a one story ranch style home.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within one hour. No injuries were reported in this incident. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by the Bethany Beach, Roxana, Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Millsboro fire companies.
The fire is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office. Two people living in the home were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.