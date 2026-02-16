SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says there was a house fire in Salisbury yesterday afternoon.
The fire was on South Kaywood Drive. Officials say the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical event.
They say a neighbor alerted the homeowners to the fire and one resident was assisted out by the Salisbury Fire Department.
Fire officials say the fire started in the attic, and because of the location, it did not trigger the home's smoke alarms.
It took 50 firefighters 45 minutes to put it out.
Officials estimate the total loss around $300,000. They say the occupants are being helped by the American Red Cross.