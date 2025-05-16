CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday in Dorchester County.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred just after 3:00pm on Friday on Maple Avenue in Cambridge.
The fire was discovered by the homeowner and took 45 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the flames.
Fire officials say the occupants were home when the incident occurred and were alerted by smoke alarms inside the home. The occupants were able to escape the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says estimated damages are $350,000. The origin and preliminary cause of the fire are under investigation.