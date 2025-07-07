SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that occurred in Wicomico County on Friday.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out shortly after noon on June 4th at a single-story, wood-framed home on Madison Street in Salisbury.
Fire officials say the occupant of the home discovered the fire, which began on the front porch.
According to investigators, smoke alarms were present in the residence but failed to activate. No fire alarms or sprinkler systems were installed.
Twenty-five firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the single-alarm blaze, bringing the fire under control within 20 minutes. One of the occupants in the home was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The state fire marshal's office says the structure sustained approximately $15,000 in damage, with an additional $5,000 in contents lost.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the affected family.