House Fire Under Investigation in Salisbury

WICOMICO CO., MD - A house on St. Luke's Road is now uninhabitable after a fire.
According to Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred on Thursday, July 17 around 12:19 p.m. It took twenty-five firefighters from Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company to control the single-alarm blaze, bringing the fire under control within 40 minutes.
The state fire marshal's office says the structure sustained approximately $150,000 in damage, with an additional $50,000 in contents lost.
This fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Lower Eastern Regional Office if you have any information regarding this fire at 410-713-3780.