SALISBURY, MD - Multiple fire units responded to a house fire in Wicomico County on Saturday night.
On February 15th, at approximately 7:12pm, the Salisbury Fire Department and additional mutual aid from Fruitland, Parsonsburg, and Delmar were dispatched to a house fire on Cloverdale Street in Salisbury.
According to SFD, units arrived at the location to find smoke showing from all 4 sides of the home. It was confirmed that the fire started in the basement of the home and had extended to the first floor. Crews working inside the home "found high heat and smoke with further extension into the second floor."
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal report that the fire, discovered by an occupant, was accidentally caused as the result of an unknown failure with the home's oil furnace.
It took 45 firefighters and 1 hour to control the incident.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that two cats were killed in the fire, a third was injured. The estimated total loss due to the fire is $150,000.
The occupants of the home are being helped by the American Red Cross and friends.