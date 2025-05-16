DEWEY BEACH, DE -- Town leaders say a houseboat listed online as a short-term rental appeared in the Rehoboth Bay Marina approximately a month ago. Officials are now looking into how, and if, they are able to regulate short-term rentals on the water.
Dewey Beach's town council discussed the rental at their meeting on Friday, May 16th. Dewey Beach town manager Bill Zolper told WBOC that short-term houseboat rentals would be difficult to regulate.
"Our jurisdiction really ends at the bulkhead. And the area that the boat is currently located in is really the jurisdiction of DNREC," Zolper said.
However, Zolper said those coming to stay at the rental would still use town facilities.
"When people come to use that boat and come off it, it will be on our beaches. If our police have to respond to that marina, it would be our police who are responding, and our public trash cans will be used by those folks too if they're out and about," Zolper said.
Zolper also said that, since houseboat rentals would technically sit outside of town limits, they would not be able to collect any type of rental tax from them. Due to the uncertainty in possible regulations, Zolper said they are waiting to see what the next steps are.
"The town of Dewey Beach has asked DNREC to look into the houseboat. Are they allowed to have houseboats in the marinas? And what are the regulations for the houseboats?" Zolper said.
In a statement from DNREC, a representative told WBOC that there is currently no formal investigation or involvement at this time. However, the town manager said he is in contact with representatives from the organization.
The rental's arrival also attracted attention from some nearby neighbors, some of whom told WBOC they have some concerns about the current lack of regulations.
"There probably needs to be some type of regulation in terms of how many boats are allowed to be in the marina," Michelle Villanueva Bell, a nearby neighbor, said. "I don't own a boat, however, I think if I did, I would be concerned that it being an Airbnb or a VRBO would get a little out of hand if it's not under any regulations."
Villanueva Bell said that, if some regulations were put in place, she wouldn't mind the guests.
"It is a fun idea," Villanueva Bell said. "I also think it could be a little bit more of an affordable way for people to be able to rent down here."
WBOC reached out to the host of the rental houseboat and did not receive a response.