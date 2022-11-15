DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times.
According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019.
Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly due to changes in delivery of homeless services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Shepherd Place is an emergency shelter in Dover. The executive director said shelter services are needed much more during winter months.
"In the winter time we really see an influx of homelessness and people coming in and needing the beds," said Trisha Scott of the Shepherd Place. "With us being a 30-90 day shelter, honestly 90 days is just not enough."
Scott also said Kent County struggles to support the homeless population due to lack of funding.
"There really isn't not enough affordable housing, not enough funding and not enough shelters in the state of Delaware and especially in Kent County," said Scott.
Executive director of HAD, Rachel Stucker, said the issue of homelessness will only worsen as long as incomes do not keep up with housing costs.
Stucker also mentioned plans to call on Delaware legislators to take action regarding affordable housing.
"Housing is something you can get involved in its something you can have an opinion about and it's something that can get changed and improved by our policy makers," said Stucker. "I think a lot of people think it's just a problem without a solution and that's not correct."
The annual report on homelessness also highlights high rents and eviction rates in Delaware.