SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo is encouraging visitors to take a quick online survey as part of an effort to analyze the Zoo’s economic impact on the community.
The Zoo says they have partnered with Salisbury University’s Business Economic & Community Outreach Network (BEACON) to conduct the economic impact study using public feedback. An economic impact study hasn’t been conducted in 14 years, according to the Zoo.
Zoo officials say the survey feedback will also be used to make improvements.
“We know that the Salisbury Zoo is valuable to our community, but this study will help us put a numerical value on that, which we can share with stakeholders in hopes of obtaining additional funding for our free-admission zoo,” said Allen Swiger, director of the Arts, Business and Culture Department.
The Salisbury Zoo says the survey takes about 5 to 8 minutes and all answers are confidential. Those who take the survey will also have the chance to win a $250 gift card. The survey can be found online at this link.