SALISBURY, Md. -- On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered on the lawn of Downtown Salisbury's TidalHealth Stage for Franklin Graham's "God Loves You" Tour.
Days before, local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender group PFLAG called some of Graham's past statements appalling.
The group chose not to protest at Thursday's event. PFLAG executive director Mark Delancey says he didn't see anything to gain from protesting.
"While I can't stop them, I want to break that cycle of monopolizing people and keeping the hate going," says Delancey. "So Graham can do what he wants, I'll be the bigger person."
Many who attended the event disagree with PFLAG's stance and suggest that all are welcome and invited to attend.
"If you listen to God Loves You people, they're saying, they're welcome," says Jim Martin of Shepherd's Office. "I mean everyone's welcome. So let's try to get along and then one day we'll all come together. If they believe they're prayers are going up to God, then that's great, but if don't believe that, we're not here to judge what's happening with them personally."
Performances from musical artists Newsboys and Marcus Witt.