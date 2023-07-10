HURLOCK - The descendants of Hurlock founder John M. Hurlock were honored today at a ceremonial luncheon in Hurlock.
Town officials were joined by the Hurlock family, led by William L. Hurlock, who is now the Deputy Mayor of Montclair in New Jersey. Speakers at the event spoke both about how the town has changed from the past now heading towards the future. Including what they can do to help the youth of the town and how industry has grown.
Hurlock mayor Reverend Charles Cephas said looking back in the past allows them to see just how far the small town has come.
“Because we have grown, we have grown from a small insignificant town, to a town that is up and growing and we have a beautiful community.” said Cephas.
Along with discussing the progress of Hurlock, William L. Hurlock was honored by the town with the gifting of a ceremonial hatchet – which is dated with the year 1904.
Hurlock says the welcome his family received has been nothing short of incredible.
“The people, the hospitality that we’ve received here has been phenomenal. My family is so grateful for the reception that we’ve received.” said Hurlock.