Hurlock purchases trolley with community support

HURLOCK, Md. - A new trolley is officially rolling into Hurlock after town leaders approved its purchase, turning a community idea into a town-owned attraction.
The Hurlock Town Council voted 4–1 this week to acquire the trolley, which was purchased from Delmarva Community Transit and paid for entirely through donations from local businesses and neighbors. The trolley, which had been sitting unused at Delmarva Community Transit’s facility in Denton, was sold to the town for $6,000.
Mayor Earl Murphy said the idea came together quickly after a conversation sparked by the town’s Christmas parade.
“The fun thing about the trolley is it was an idea after we had our Christmas parade of why aren't we building something more permanent?” Murphy said. “I noticed one of the local businesses had a trolley. So I reached out to them, which is Delmarva Community Transit, and they happened to have one available.”
Joshua Sparks of Hurlock helped spearhead the fundraising effort after being asked by the mayor to take on the challenge.
“He wanted to bring a trolley to Hurlock,” Sparks said. “And I said that was a good idea. Any way I can help – I'm willing to help in any way possible.”
Through donations from farmers, friends, family, and other community members, Sparks said the goal was quickly met — and even exceeded.
“I talked to a couple of our farmers and stuff, and a couple friends and family and stuff,” Sparks said. “They all came up...with like, $6,565.”
Town leaders say the trolley will serve as a visible symbol of Hurlock’s community spirit and history. It is expected to be used as a showpiece at parades and special events around Dorchester County and Delmarva, and could also be used in the future to bring neighbors to town events.
T.J. Higgins, also of Hurlock, said the trolley feels like a natural fit for the town.
“The mayor actually spitballed the idea to me about what do you think about a trolley?” Higgins told WBOC. “I said, it's a great idea. We're known for our trains, but the trolley is kind of like that cross between a train and a bus. So it really, I think, added in with the town as far as offering something here that not many other towns have.”
Town leaders say the trolley is in good condition, has passed inspection, and will likely only require insurance and minor maintenance moving forward. It will be parked near the town’s train station for the time being so people can easily see it.
Mayor Murphy says any additional funds raised beyond the purchase price will go toward future needs for the trolley.
“We're going to take all of this money and put it into the trust that we have for the trolley and anything we need to, you know, have as extras on the trolley,” Murphy said.
Town leaders say the purchase reflects what can happen when a small town comes together around a shared idea — and they hope the trolley will help bring the community together for years to come.