HURLOCK, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire that burned about 2 acres of surrounding woodlands on Wednesday.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire broke out at a shed on Osborne Road in Hurlock just after 12:30 p.m. on March 20th. It took more than 30 firefighters about an hour and 30 minutes to control the structure fire.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Maryland State Forestry Service was still on scene suppressing the fire in the nearby woods. The State Fire Marshal says the flames spread to the woodlands due to Wednesday’s high winds.
The fire started in the interior of the shed, according to the Fire Marshal, but the cause of the Dorchester County fire is still under investigation.