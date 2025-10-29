Hurricane Melissa delivered a powerful strike to Jamaica this week, prompting sheltering, power outages and reports of heavy flooding and landslides. The National Hurricane Center described “catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and storm surge” as the storm crossed the island, with forecasters warning of dangerous conditions even as Melissa moved away.
International and U.S. outlets reported severe damage in multiple parishes, flight disruptions and mounting casualties across the region in the wake of days of torrential rain. Jamaica faced the core of the storm at Category 5 intensity before Melissa weakened as it tracked toward Cuba and the Bahamas.
Those headlines are personal for people on Delmarva with family in Jamaica. In Salisbury, Caribbean Flava owner Elvis Scott said he was waiting for word from loved ones in St. Elizabeth. “I didn’t hear from my family right now … we are just waiting to hear what’s going on,” Scott said. He added that his home parish “got hit bad. Very bad … a lot of floods. And a lot of people lose their roof.”
Scott said communication has been difficult. He last spoke to his son before the storm. “He didn’t have the service, so he can’t call me. He’s a police officer in Jamaica, so he’s on the street working to try to help people get around,” Scott said. He said immediate needs will be basic. “They’re gonna need food … we’re gonna have to send money.”
In Wicomico County, Overflow Student Ministry is keeping its January 13–23 trip to Jamaica on the calendar but expects a pivot from school outreach to recovery work. “We’re going to be coming in and doing as much disaster relief as we can,” youth leader Stephanie Dize said. She said the team is preparing to bring supplies. “We have about 28 participants … We would like to bring one bag of supplies per person,” Dize said, adding they will update lists once Jamaican partners assess damage.
Those interested in donating money, clothes or shoes to the Overflow Student Ministry can do so through their Facebook page.