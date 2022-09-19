SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford Police Department is advising people to lock their car doors, among other precautionary measures, after reporting a string of car thefts related to a viral online video and challenge that target Hyundai and Kia model cars.
On Sept. 17, Seaford Police recovered three stolen cars, one of them from as far as Wyoming. Police say two of the cars were Kia Optimas, leading them to believe the theft was related to a much bigger scheme.
"This all started from a online trend that has gone national and is apparently starting to hit here a lot more," Chief Deputy Michael Rapa told WBOC.
In a viral video posted to YouTube, the "Kia Boys", a self-proclaimed group in Milwaukee, shows viewers how to steal Kia and Hyundai models in minutes. The trend then made it's way to popular social media platform Tik Tok and gained the "Kia Challenge" title.
"They are breaking into the vehicles and charge cords, the USB side of a charge cord and manipulate the ignition which will get them started," Rapa said.
Experts and officials say it's as simple as a thief either breaking a window or simply opening an unlocked door, removing a part of the steering wheel to expose the ignition, and then use a USB plug-in to start the car.
The method works on 2011-2021 Kia models and 2016-2021 Hyundai models that use a steel key. The method does not work on cars that use a push to start button. Damages can cost anywhere between $2,000-$3,000, and it's not an easy task to fix the damages.
Barbara Roe, who owns a 2016 Kia Sportage, hard about the trend and fears that her car could be next.
"It's ridiculous, I mean it's just unbelievable," Roe said. "You can't and just go some place real quick and then, there you are. I mean someone's gonna try and take my car, if I don't have it completely locked."
Both Roe and Rapa shared their own advice for drivers with Hyundais and Kias to protect their cars from being the next victims of the challenge.
"Make sure that you keep your cars locked up," Roe said.
"Park in a well lit area. if you have security cameras, have the vehicle parked there," Rapa said.
Some people have even gone as far as purchasing anti-theft devices, like steering wheel locks for their cars - something that officials recommend to make it harder for thieves to get away with your car.