DELAWARE - Sarah McBride, Delaware’s newly elected member of Congress and the first transgender person elected to federal office, dismissed efforts to bar transgender individuals from using their preferred bathrooms on Capitol Hill as a distraction.
In an exclusive interview with WBOC’s Hunter Landon, McBride vowed to stay focused on addressing the issues that matter most to Delaware residents.
Shortly after winning election, McBride was at the center of controversy when South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace pushed to enforce bathroom usage based on biological sex in the Capitol. House Speaker Mike Johnson supported Mace’s stance, ultimately keeping McBride from using the women's restroom.
Despite the decision, McBride brushed off the issue, saying the real distraction lies with others in Congress.
“What was done was an attempt to try and bait me into a fight that I have absolutely no interest in fighting. I did not get elected to talk about what bathroom I use. I got elected to work on the issues that I know are actually keeping Delawareans—Democrats, Independents, and Republicans—up at night, and that is the cost of living,” said McBride.
When asked by our Hunter Landon about concerns for personal security or interactions with lawmakers critical of McBride, the representative-elect remained unfazed.
"I'm not afraid to interact with anyone, and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves, dive into the details, and work with anyone who's willing to work with me and be serious in delivering for our constituents," said McBride.
The representative-elect also highlighted plans to bring federal investments to Delaware and address key issues, particularly for downstate residents.
“As federal representatives, when we’re delivering investments to Delaware, we’re delivering investment across the state. It means getting investment not just for the University of Delaware but for Del Tech and Delaware State University," McBride said.
"It means grappling with the issues that are particularly top of mind for voters and constituents downstate, like addressing the cost of housing and ensuring there’s infrastructure—healthcare, transportation, utility, and education—necessary to support growth in Sussex County,” McBride continued.
McBride recently attended freshman orientation on Capitol Hill and is awaiting committee assignments. Plans are underway to establish two field offices, one in New Castle County and another in Sussex County, to ensure accessibility for constituents statewide.