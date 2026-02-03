TANGIER ISLAND, Va. -- Neighbors on Tangier Island and Smith Island are facing significant challenges as large chunks of ice surround the islands, making travel to and from the mainland nearly impossible.
The ice has prevented the usual supply boats from reaching the islands since Friday, cutting off deliveries of food, medicine and mail. A view of the frozen waterways surrounding the islands makes it rather obvious why boats have been unable to operate.
A visit to Tangier Island on Tuesday offered a firsthand look at the impact. Shortly after landing, Rob Baechtel, who's lived on the island for the past 13 years, offered a ride through town. It gave us an opportunity to talk about how the community is coping.
"Right now, I mean there’s people counting their pills, you know, worried about when’s the next boat coming in with medicine," said Baechtel.
The ice is affecting more than just essential supplies. It is also preventing residents from getting to work and accessing their boats.
"A lot of guys, they can’t get to their crab shanties. Some of them have their boats out there and they can’t get out to check on them," said James “Ooker” Eskridge, Tangier Island's Mayor.
Across the Chesapeake Bay, Smith Island is dealing with similar conditions.
"It’s really slowed things down, that’s for sure," Jones said.
Still, Jones said residents are prepared and not overly concerned.
"People here plan ahead, nobody’s gonna run out of nothing," he said.
For many islanders, harsh winter conditions are simply part of life.
"It’s an interesting place to live, it really is, and, it’s just, I wouldn’t trade it for the world," said Baechtel.
Even so, residents are hopeful that some warmer weather is on the way.
"I just hope it’s gone next week," said Jones, chuckling. "I’m sick of it, you know, I’d rather deal with mosquitos."
An icebreaker is scheduled to travel to Smith Island on Wednesday and is expected to reach Tangier Island on Thursday.