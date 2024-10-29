CAMBRIDGE, MD - After 31 years as a staple of the Cambridge culinary scene, Snappers Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar owners say it’s time for a new chapter.
According to John Sydnor, who opened the establishment with his wife Laura in June of 1994, Snappers is closing its doors on December 14th, 2024.
Sydnor tells WBOC that Snappers employees were told of the upcoming closure Monday night and the decision was both difficult and emotional.
“We have made some amazing friends here and our employees are like family to us,” a note from the owners reads. “But after 31 years we have looked at all we have accomplished and all everyone has sacrificed…We have nothing left to prove to ourselves or the community. We leave on our terms.. on top of our game. It’s time for a new chapter.”
The Lydnors ask patrons to stop by Snappers Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar before they close to share a story, have a toast, and say goodbye.