DELMARVA - Freezing weather has disrupted more than just roads across Delmarva; icy conditions has forced the on and off closure of the Woodland Ferry near Seaford and the Upper Ferry in Salisbury on Monday, leaving some commuters frustrated.
Mike Wessels, who lives near the Upper Ferry landing, says closures can be an inconvenience for many.
“When we’re going that direction, it adds 30-40 minutes to our trip. So we sure miss it when it’s closed!” Wessels said.
Despite any frustration, he says the ferry is an important part of the community and beloved by his family and others,
“There’s always gonna be tides, there’s always gonna be mechanical issues, and there’s always gonna be weather, but the people that utilize it on an everyday basis really enjoy having it. It’s a wonderful resource,” Wessels added.
In Seaford, the Woodland Ferry remained dormant as ice continued to grip the Nanticoke River. Though operational the day before, the ferry has seen limited use since the first winter storm several weeks ago.
Richard Flury, a 17-year resident near the ferry, said while he's seen long closures, he’s never seen weather disrupt operations to this extent.
“Never seen it closed like this. Never like this—this is the worst winter so far since I’ve been here that I have seen,” Flury said.
According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry may reopen as early as Friday if ice conditions improve. Meanwhile, the Whitehaven Ferry in Wicomico County has remained operational.