FENWICK ISLAND, DE -- Despite clear signage prohibiting U-turns, drivers in Fenwick Island are routinely flouting the rules, raising serious safety concerns for both the town and pedestrians.
Kay Malone, a resident of Fenwick Island, highlighted the dangers posed by this behavior, especially noting the threat to pedestrians despite the presence of a crosswalk.
"I will often just cross at the traffic light especially with my dog because it's safer cause the cars are forced to stop," Malone said.
According to town officials, in the past week alone, up to 55,000 vehicles have passed through the town. Instead of adhering to the no U-turn rule, some drivers are even using parking lots as shortcuts to turn around.
In response to the growing safety concerns, Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger revealed that the town is urging the Delaware Department of Transportation (DEL-DOT) to relocate the crosswalk to the opposite side of the intersection to enhance pedestrian safety.
"With something that's as important as this and as dangerous as this intersection is, I think at that point you need to take a step forward and say we've tried all the ways doing in short of moving a crosswalk, in short of putting in a new light, but at some point you've got to take that next step," Magdeburger stated.
Meanwhile, Fenwick Police Chief Michael Morrissey disclosed that the town has deployed a newly purchased digital sign to raise awareness among drivers about pedestrians. Additionally, more officers will be scheduled to patrol during the daytime when the streets are busy.
Some residents believe that the installation of a traffic light at the intersection is the only viable solution to mitigate the ongoing safety risks.
Mayor Magdeburger says DelDOT is estimating a $75,000 price tag to move the crosswalk. She says the town is working with the agency to make the project a reality.