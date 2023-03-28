MARYLAND- Work to improve roadways in four Maryland counties is expected to get underway in April.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will perform asphalt patching to improve multiple highways in Dorchester, Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico counties. The pavement improvement projects will be complete in late spring, weather permitting.
The State Highway Administration says the work will result in some delays, but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Contractor Team Cam LLC, of Linthicum Heights, will use temporary signs, electronic arrows and barrels to alert and guide drivers through the work zones. Drivers should allow additional travel time and are asked to move over when possible, slow down and pay close attention in work zones.
Starting April 3, crews will begin working along US 13 in Wicomico County and continue to improve the following roads:
- Southbound US 13 at Stockyard Road
- US 50/13 near the Salisbury Bypass emergency crossovers
- Southbound US 13 at Coulbourn Mill Road
- Southbound US 13 near MD 513 (Cedar Lane) to US 13 Business
- Northbound US 13 Business at East Church Street
- Eastbound US 50 Business at Mill Street cutback
- Northbound US 13 Business at north of Pinehurst Avenue
- Eastbound US 50 near Barren Creek Road to Athol Road
Work in Dorchester County includes:
- MD 16 (East New Market Ellwood Road) near Cabin Creek Road to east of Old Stage and Coach Road
In Somerset County:
- MD 667 (Hudson Corner Road) near MD 413 (Crisfield Highway) south to Tulls Corner Road
- MD 363 (Deal Island Road) near 300’ South of Cove Road to Rock Creek Bridge
- Southbound MD 413 near Maple Avenue to Potomac Avenue
In Worcester County:
- US 50 (Ocean Gateway) at the crossover at Berlin Fire Company Station 3
- MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) near MD 575 (Worcester Highway) to MD 528 (Coastal Highway)