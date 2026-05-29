CAMDEN, Del. - State police are investigating after a person committed suicide while in-custody at Troop 3.
Delaware State Police say on May 27, around 8 p.m., troopers responded to a domestic assault on Misty Way in Hartly. Before arrival, troopers learned that the suspect, 49-year-old Shane Mullen, of Hartly, assaulted his girlfriend and left the home in her vehicle. Mullen had an active felony domestic warrant stemming from an incident at the same home on May 22 .
Troopers began pursuing Mullen in the vehicle, which crossed into Maryland and returned to Delaware before ending at the home on Misty Way. Troopers say Mullen initially refused orders to exit the vehicle, and when he finally did, he continued to resist. State police say a DSP canine was deployed, which Mullen assaulted, but he was ultimately taken into custody.
Mullen was transported to an area hospital for for injuries from the canine apprehension. Following his hospital release on the morning of May 28, he was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged the following:
- 5th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Assault Second Degree on Law Enforcement Animal
- Offensive Touching
- Breach of Release – 2 counts
- Traffic Charges
He was also charged with the following offenses in reference to the May 22, 2026, incident.
- Strangulation (Felony)
- Assault Third Degree
- Breach of Release
Investigators say video surveillance showed that while Mullen was detained alone in a temporary holding cell at Troop 3, he used a shoelace to commit suicide by hanging. When troopers found Mullen, they attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was confirmed dead shortly later.
Due to the nature of the incident, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, assumed the investigation.
Upon the conclusion of their investigation, the Delaware State Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the incident.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thought of suicide, you can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.