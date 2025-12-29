SALISBURY, Md. - WBOC spoke with organizers at the Deaf Independent Living Association about inclusion of deaf and hard of hearing people during the holidays.
"A deaf person in a hearing family is not always easy because hearing families are all talking and deaf person can feel like a little bit left out," said Independent Living Advisor, Patty Farren.
Advisors at DILA help deaf and hard of hearing people, often with additional developmental disabilities, gain a sense of connection and community. Farren has been a part of the deaf community her entire life, and told WBOC accommodations for those hard of hearing, have improved in recent years.
"More and more, you've noticed that the Santa Clauses can sign. That's really important," said Farren.
DILA's executive director, Mike Purkey, says a good way to include deaf people in larger gatherings, is to use sign language when they are present, and if you don't know ASL, using cell phones and texting is a great option.
"You have to be conscious of it. Being a hearing person is very easy for me just to stop signing and deaf person in the room will automatically feel excluded," said Purkey. "So you have to make a conscious effort to include them to make sure they're part of that conversation, even if it's not direct."
But whether it's the holidays, or any other time of the year, DILA's Ashley Bowser says inclusion can be easy.
"Just be kind. Our individuals, they want to talk to you. They want to interact. So just don't be intimidated by that. You know, and that everybody can kind of get along," said Bowser.