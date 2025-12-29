Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&