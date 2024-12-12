TRAPPE, MD - An uptick in crime in Trappe has prompted the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department to increase patrols in the small town, bringing peace of mind to residents.
Since losing its police department in 2017, Trappe has relied on the sheriff’s department for law enforcement. Sheriff Joe Gamble said deputies routinely patrol the area, responding to community concerns such as speeding on Main Street and issues at a four-way stop.
“We’ll go down there and work radar assignments when we get citizen complaints about speeding down Main Street. There is a four-way stop people tend to run,” Gamble said.
Recently, however, the department has observed an increase in service calls, including a rise in auto thefts and home break-ins.
“We saw a spike in auto thefts in Trappe. And this is when a lot of Kias were being stolen all up and down the shore,” Gamble said.
Residents like Bessie Moore have taken notice.
“And now, like it is everywhere, even though it’s a small town, we’re having quite a few things that are going on in town and all that kind of stuff,” Moore said.
In response, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received a $40,000 federal grant to boost police presence in Trappe. The funding will allow officers to work overtime, adding an additional 20 hours of patrols per week.
“With our presence in there, we can foster better relationships in the town. And that will help us get more tips, earn the trust of the community, and in turn, we hope it will help keep people safer,” Gamble said.
The increased patrols are set to begin this weekend. The sheriff’s department hopes the initiative will help curb crime, though the grant is only for one year, and they will need to reapply for continued funding next year.