OCEAN CITY, MD - Filmmakers and viewers enjoyed four days of independent cinema at this year's Ocean City Film Festival in Worcester County.
The Ocean City Film Festival was held on March 6th through the 9th at venues and theaters throughout Ocean City.
The festival, now in its 9th year, is produced by the Art League of Ocean City and attracts international, national, and regional artists working in all areas of film. Film organizers say the four-day festival "creates community engagement for film lovers and networking opportunities for filmmakers of all levels."
Trevor Taylor, from the Ocean City Film Festival, says they had films from around the world this year, including from Madrid, Moldova, the United Kingdom, and, of course, Maryland. He says the festival gets better each year as it expands, and more people submit their art. Taylor says, "The ultimate goal of this film festival is to create and foster an environment for local filmmakers to come and gather and talk about their craft."
In addition to independent feature and short film screenings, there were networking events, question and answer sessions, and panels.