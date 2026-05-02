LEWES, Del. - Film East, an independent UK and USA film criticism publication is making a stop in Lewes on its international tour for its fifth book, Art/Film.
Film East will be holding a visual reading and book signing on Saturday, May 23, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m at the Cinema Art Theater.
The author of Art/Film, Shelby Cooke, is the programmer for the Cinema Art Theater. Organizers say Cooke will be there with an essayist from the book, Patrick J. Regal, as well. They say Cooke and Regal will read their chapters from Art/Film, with clips from their case studies.
Organizers say Regal will discuss the work of Spike Lee, focusing on Lee's live theater recordings. Cooke will present her article on the pop band The 1975, looking at the group's most recent concert film and YouTube miniseries comment on fan culture and celebrity performativity. They say the event will end with a Q&A and the opportunity to get a personal copy of Art/Film signed.
Art/Film is a film criticism anthology examining the collaboration between cinema, fine art, music, theater, and the internet. 21 critics, journalists, filmmakers, and scholars use cinematic case studies to understand how different art mediums can appear on screen and the role they play in visual storytelling.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.