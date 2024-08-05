SELBYVILLE, DE - The Indian River School District (IRSD) has announced metal detectors will soon be seen at some high school athletic events.
According to the school district, the new weapons detection system will be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year for some events at Indian River and Sussex Central high schools including football and basketball games.
Officials say the metal detectors will help identify and keep firearms, knives, and other weapons out of the events. The detectors will not impact medical or electronic devices and are safe for children and pregnant women, IRSD says.
“It is imperative that we ensure the safety of students, staff and community members at athletic events at our high schools,” IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens said. “This new screening process will allow us to identify and remove potentially dangerous weapons from the facility with minimal inconvenience to those in attendance. It is our mission to create a safe, respectful and enjoyable experience for all visitors to our campuses.”
IRSD reminds neighbors that weapons are forbidden on all school district properties and asks sports spectators to allow extra time to pass through the screening process at athletic events.