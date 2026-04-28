SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– The Indian River Board of Education says it approved changes to the district's end-of-year schedule in a meeting April 27.
Indian River High School and Sussex Central High School final exams scheduled for June 10-11 will now take place June 4-5.
The last day for preschool, previously June 10, will now be June 4. The last day for students in grades K-11 will be June 5 instead of June 11.
The last day for paraprofessionals will now be June 5. The remote grading and teacher work day scheduled for June 12 will now take place June 8. Classroom breakdown and the last day for teachers will be June 9 instead of June 15, according to the district.
Officials say they decided to end the school year early due to surplus hours budgeted for weather-related cancellations not being used.