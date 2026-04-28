Weather Alert

...BRIEF PERIOD OF SOUTHERLY WIND GUSTS THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts of 15 to 20 kts. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.