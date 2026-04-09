SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company is urging businesses and neighbors to help cut down on costs from unnecessary responses.
IRVFC says 40% of its responses in 2024 and 2025 were for automatic fire alarm activations while real fires accounted for 21% of responses.
A 2025 report on Sussex County fire service finances estimates the cost of automatic alarm responses at approximately $1,880 per incident.
"Such unwanted and unnecessary alarms can cause significant disruptions to schools and businesses, place unnecessary strain on emergency services, and reduce the public’s confidence in fire alarm systems," the fire service says.
Causes include accidental or intentional trigger pulls, insects or airborne materials interfering with sensors, poor placement or installation, aging components and faulty devices, according to IRVFC.
The fire company recommends consulting with certified alarm engineers to check the position and functionality of fire alarm sensors, ensure proper maintenance and place protective coverings on manual triggers.