MARYLAND - A new amendment to Maryland’s Clean Indoor Air Act takes effect today, officially banning vaping in nearly all indoor public spaces and workplaces.
First passed in 2007, the Clean Indoor Air Act originally prohibited smoking in public indoor spaces to “preserve and improve the health, comfort, and environment of the people of Maryland by limiting exposure to environmental smoke.”
Beginning July 1st, 2024, that law now includes vaping after an amendment was passed in Maryland during the 2024 legislative session..
According to Maryland’s Department of Health, smoking and vaping of tobacco, cannabis, or hemp-derived products is banned in indoor areas open to the public, specifically the following:
-Public meeting places
-Public vehicles
-Indoor places of employment