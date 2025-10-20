Dewey Beach, Del. – Police are investigating an industrial accident in Dewey Beach that left a construction worker critically injured Monday morning.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, the incident happened around 8:48 a.m. near the 1500 block of Coastal Highway. Emergency crews were called to a construction site after reports that a worker had been electrocuted.
Preliminary investigations show that a member of a concrete crew was working on the third floor of a building when their concrete float came into contact with an electrical line running alongside Coastal Highway.
Officers from the Dewey Beach Police Department were first on scene and helped bring the injured worker down to the first floor. Members of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services soon arrived to provide advanced medical care.
The worker was transported to McKinley Avenue on the bayside, where a Delaware State Police Aviation Unit helicopter airlifted him to Christiana Medical Center. Authorities say the victim remains in critical condition.
The Dewey Beach Police Department continues to investigate the incident.