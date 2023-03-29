LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking information that could lead to an arrest for animal cruelty.
On Friday, March 24, the Lewes Police contacted DAS to report they had found a deceased dog that had been tied to a sledgehammer and thrown into the Canary Creek near Pilottown Road. Neither DAS or police know how long the dog was in the Creek.
DAS is investigating to find the person responsible. The dog was a possible terrier mix, male, about 40 pounds, and black and brown in color. There was no microchip or identification.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DAS at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.