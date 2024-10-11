OCEAN CITY, MD - National Aquarium's Animal Rescue team saved an injured sea turtle in West Ocean City.
Officials from the National Aquarium say after two weeks of "intense hide and seek", a team rescued a sub-adult Loggerhead sea turtle. The turtle was reportedly found suffering from an injury to its rear flipper and was covered with epibiota—organisms like barnacles and algae that can indicate health issues.
The turtle was evaluated at National Aquarium's Stranding Response Center, then sent on to long term rehabilitation.