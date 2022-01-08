WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Senate will continue its ethics inquiry into Sen. Darius Brown despite a jury's verdict acquitting him of domestic violence charges.
The Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will review all allegations, including non-criminal ones, that have been leveled against the Wilmington Democrat, according to Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola. Brown did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
“Sen. Brown has been involved in multiple confrontations in public spaces over the last year, regardless of whether that behavior rose to the level of criminal conduct,” Sokola said in a statement after the verdict Thursday. “As elected representatives of the people we serve, I believe we owe it to Delawareans to hold ourselves to a higher level of accountability and conduct.”
Brown, who was booted from two committees last year following his arrest, is not expected to regain those committee seats as a result of his acquittal, according to a Senate spokesman.
The ethics committee plans to convene later this month, according to a Senate spokesman.
The charges stemmed from a May 2021 altercation at a Wilmington restaurant.
A 44-year-old woman told officers that Brown punched her in the face after they began arguing about a social media post. Brown then got up from the booth where the couple was seated and threw a water glass, which broke into pieces, police said.
Brown did not testify. His lawyer argued that the woman lied to embarrass him.
In November, Brown was accused of verbally abusing a female state House member.