CHESTER, Md, – An Investigation is underway following a trooper involved shooting during a call for service in Queen Anne’s County.
Maryland State Police say troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. to Sherman Way in Chester for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a knife.
Authorities say the man advanced towards a trooper while wielding the weapon, prompting the trooper to fire, striking him.
Police say medical aid was provided at the scene before the man was flown to a trauma center. No other injuries were reported.
The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.