FEDERALSBURG — A structure fire broke out at Federalsburg Manor Apartments on Routzahn Lane on July 5, 2024, at 7:25 pm, according to The Maryland Office of The State Fire Marshal. The Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze at the two-story apartment building.
No injuries or deaths were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $400,000 in structural damage. Smoke alarms were present and activated, although the building lacked a fire alarm or sprinkler system, according to officials.
The fire was discovered by an occupant who attempted to extinguish it with a bucket of water. After failing to control the flames, the occupant exited the apartment and alerted 911. The fire, which originated in a bedroom, was brought under control within 30 minutes by 30 firefighters responding to a single alarm, the office said.
As a result of the fire, fourteen residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.