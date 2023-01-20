DOVER, Del.- A popular downtown pub is getting some unwanted attention. Now, the owner has decided to speak out.
Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes' license in 2021. During that year the Dover Police Department (DPD) responded to more than 35 public disturbance calls to the establishment.
The bar owner, Kevin Howard, said he took every suggestion to improve safety upon reopening.
"We put up additional security lighting, we put up cameras with a dedicated feed to the City of Dover Police so they could monitor the rear of our property which we do not own," said Howard. "And the front of our property including the park which we also do not own."
Howard said he also hired more security.
"We hired additional security to work every weekend night," he said. "We spend 25 percent of our gross revenue employing security people to make sure that the entrance to our business is free of conflict and the interior is free of conflict."
Howard thinks now is the time for a stronger police presence downtown. However, Dover Councilman Andre Boggerty, said there are some issues with that idea.
"I don't think it's fair for us to allocate one police officer or two police officers just for that location," said Councilman Boggerty. "We have a big city to patrol not just one area."
Howard said he is willing to do even more to keep the downtown pub open.
"We are prepared to take any suggestion that somebody has that is reasonable and is something that's within our power to do," he said.
In a statement, DPD said we can expect to see "an increased public safety presence in collaboration with the ongoing plans to revitalize the downtown area."
Dover city council plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26 to discuss concerns about the bar.
Councilman Boggerty said he does not want to see the business close, but that the council looks to be "fair, firm and consistent."
The Dover police chief is expected to attend the meeting next week.