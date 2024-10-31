WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Some farmers are keeping a close eye on drought conditions as they compensate with irrigation systems.
Bruce Nichols owns a Christmas tree farm in Hebron. He says this October is the driest he has experienced in his 60 years of farming.
"I dug some drainage ditches 35 years ago that have never been dry completely," says Nichols. "I dig them deeper into the water table so we could use them for irrigation and drainage. They've never been dry before. They're dry right now."
Thousands of trees rely on Nichols' underground irrigation system. It is powered by two windmills and solar panels. Nichols says he has had to run it overtime this month.
"If you have more rain to come, then you stop, which we haven't experienced for quite awhile," says Nichols.
In Salisbury, irrigation manager Brady West says irrigation systems at Quantico Creek Sod Farms are working well past their deadline.
West says frost earlier in the week brought some moisture, but not nearly enough.
"If it's not damp, then the grass isn't happy," says West.
Both farmers also mentioned feeling the effect of the drought financially as they continue pumping out more water.