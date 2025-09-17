EASTON, Md. - Italian company Vetagro, which specializes in animal nutrition and supplementals, has chosen Delmarva for its very first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility.
According to the Maryland Department of Commerce, Vetagro broke ground on a new production and distribution facility at Mistletoe Hall Commerce-Business Park in Easton, Md. today, Sept. 17.
The new facility is expected to open in July 2026, according to Maryland officials. While Vetagro will maintain its European presence in Italy, the new plant in Easton will help strengthen the company’s ability to serve both North American and international markets, according to officials.
"As an Italian company, we have built our reputation on scientific excellence," Andrea Piva, president of Vetagro, said. "Expanding our presence with a fully integrated production and distribution facility in the United States is a natural next step in our strategy."
“Easton offered more than logistical advantages,”Piva continued. “We discovered here a collaborative business climate, proximity to research centers and government agencies, and a welcoming community. Those qualities convinced us this was the right place to grow."
The Maryland Department of Commerce says it worked with Vetagro to locate suitable sites for their expansion and connect with developers. The selected site in Easton is within one of Maryland’s Enterprise Zones, according to commerce officials, allowing Vetagro to qualify got property and state tax credits for creating jobs and investing locally.
According to the Department of Commerce, the new business is expected to initially create 20 new jobs initially, with up to 60 total jobs possible as the business grows.
"I am thrilled to welcome Vetagro to Maryland's beautiful Eastern Shore and its thriving business community," Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. says. "Their dedication to research, innovation, and biotechnology engineering makes them a perfect fit for Maryland. We are proud to have them join our state’s diverse and innovative economy."
Talbot County leadership also expressed their excitement for the Italian company’s arrival on the Eastern Shore.
"Vetagro’s decision to invest here is a big win for our community, and we’re excited about a company that shares our values of innovation, hard work, and commitment to quality,” says Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan. “We look forward to a strong partnership as Vetagro grows here in Easton."
For more information on Vetagro, you can visit their company website here.