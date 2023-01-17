SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term.
Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday.
Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council district.
Day's resignation as Mayor is effective January 27, with Heath's resignation from the Council effective January 27 as well.
Heath will serve the remaining roughly ten months of Day's term. A new Mayor will be elected in November.
The City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Councilman Muir Boda as the new Council President, and Councilwoman April Jackson as the new Vice President.
Boda previously served as Council Vice President.
According to Heath, the Council will have four weeks to select his replacement as District 3 councilman.
Residents of the district are able to submit their names for consideration.