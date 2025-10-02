Nearly 30 years ago, Salisbury University welcomed world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, whose four-day visit in 1996 is still remembered. Goodall, who passed away this week at 91, left a lasting impression on students, faculty, and the community.
During her visit, Goodall gave classroom talks, met with students, and capped her stay with a public lecture in Holloway Hall Auditorium — drawing a crowd of at least 750 people.
Erin Painter, then a freshman at SU, remembers the impression Goodall left.
"And just the way she spoke, on the environmental conservation efforts that she, as definitely as we all know, she's involved in, and trying to encourage others to, do the same thing…And to talk with her and and just be in the room with her. It's just utterly amazing."
Around that time, Salisbury University added a bronze chimpanzee sculpture by artist Bart Walter, a tribute to the animals central to Goodall’s work.
Jason Rhodes, a spokesperson for Salisbury University, says the school was fortunate to bring someone of her stature to the region.
“The university approached her about possibly coming to campus, and she agreed. So she spent four days on campus in April 1996, and she spoke with students for–for several days and did several presentations, culminating with a public presentation in Holloway Hall Auditorium for the campus and the greater community, ” Rhodes said.
Nearly 30 years later, many who were there continue to share their memories of the visit – proof that Goodall’s impact in Salisbury remains strong.