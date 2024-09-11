CRISFIELD, MD - The City of Crisfield is bringing back a festival favorite for a second year with their annual Jazz on the Waterfront event.
Featuring a lineup of performers touting a variety of instrumental talents, the City invites jazz fans to an evening of music at the Crisfield City Dock. Motown’s Duane Parham returns to Crisfield after a performance at last year’s inaugural festival with guitarist and vocalist Clarence Williams Jr.
The event will also feature a variety of local food vendors, according to the City.
Jazz on the Waterfront is slated for this Saturday, September 14th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crisfield City Dock. Full lineup and admission information can be found on the City’s explorecrisfield website.