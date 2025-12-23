Fire Investigation Generic
MGN

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. -- A vehicle fire damaged a Jeep Wrangler and caused heat damage to a nearby home Monday afternoon in Dorchester County, officials said.

The fire was reported around 2:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of Centennial Road. East New Market Volunteer Fire Department crews responded and found a Jeep Wrangler on fire. The vehicle’s owner, identified as William Jackson, discovered the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

East New Market Fire Damage

(Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

Officials estimate damage at about $5,000 to the vehicle and $20,000 to its contents. The Jeep was parked close to a residence, which resulted in heat damage to the exterior of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tags

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you