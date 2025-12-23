EAST NEW MARKET, Md. -- A vehicle fire damaged a Jeep Wrangler and caused heat damage to a nearby home Monday afternoon in Dorchester County, officials said.
The fire was reported around 2:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of Centennial Road. East New Market Volunteer Fire Department crews responded and found a Jeep Wrangler on fire. The vehicle’s owner, identified as William Jackson, discovered the fire.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Officials estimate damage at about $5,000 to the vehicle and $20,000 to its contents. The Jeep was parked close to a residence, which resulted in heat damage to the exterior of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.