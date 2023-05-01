SALISBURY, Md. - A jury has been seated in the trial of Austin Davidson, the 21-year-old man accused of murdering Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
Davidson faces first and second degree murder charges, and more than dozen gun charges.
The jury selection process took the entire day on Monday, with most of it taking place in meetings behind closed door between the judge, the defense, the prosecution and individual juror candidates.
A pool of 160 potential jurors were combed through, winnowed down to 12 jurors along with alternates.
One of the most jarring moments in court on Monday was when Judge Jimmy Sarbanes asked the jury pool if they had knowledge of the this case. Nearly every single one of them stood up.
Judge Sarbanes noted potential witnesses including Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, and more than a dozen members of law enforcement including from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and Salisbury Police.
Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday. This trial is likely to take two weeks.