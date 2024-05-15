POCOMOKE, MD– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced it will partner with the City of Pocomoke to host the second annual “Just Walk for Men’s Health” event June 1 at Cypress Park.
The event will kick off Men’s Health Month with an awareness walk, free health screenings and access to community resources.
The agency reports one in three Worcester County men do not get enough physical activity – promoting the event as an opportunity to learn the importance of exercise.
Check-in is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., followed by a warm-up with G-Fit Boot Camp owner Gary Press at 9 a.m. The walk is slated to begin at 9:15 a.m.
Afterward, MDH says participants will be encouraged to participate in free blood pressure screenings and diabetic risk assessments.
Nutritionist Kelly Williams will host a healthy recipe tasting, and Worcester County health professionals will be on-hand to answer questions and provide resources, according to a press release.
All Worcester County residents are invited to participate. Walkers are encouraged to pre-register via Google Forms. Same-day registration will also be available.
For more information, call 410-632-1100, ext. 1108.