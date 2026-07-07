DEWEY BEACH Del. – A 13-year-old juvenile has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle from a campsite at Delaware Seashore State Park and led officers on a pursuit through multiple jurisdictions.
According to Delaware Natural Resources Police, the pursuit began around 1:45 a.m. Monday, July 6, after officers were notified of a vehicle traveling northbound on Coastal Highway from Fenwick Island.
During the pursuit, police say the vehicle traveled through several jurisdictions, including Delaware Seashore State Park, at a high rate of speed and crossed into oncoming traffic lanes. Officers eventually used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.
Investigators later identified the driver as a 13-year-old who was camping with his family at Delaware Seashore State Park. The vehicle owner, who was also camping at the park, and the juvenile’s family were unaware of the incident.
Around 5:40 a.m., the juvenile’s father turned his son over to police, and he was taken into custody without incident.
The juvenile was taken to the Fenwick Island Police Department, where he was arraigned in Sussex County Family Court. He was committed to the Stevenson House Youth Detention Facility on $4,800 secured bail.
He faces multiple charges, including attempted vehicular assault in the third degree, criminally negligent operation causing physical injury, felony disregarding a police officer’s signal, felony theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving at 90 mph or greater, driving without a valid license, and several other traffic-related offenses.
No injuries were reported.