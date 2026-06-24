DOVER, Del. - As Delaware prepares to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Kent County leaders and community members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the nation's history through a symbol of independence and a reflection on the founding principles that continue to shape the country today.
The county's DE250 celebration featured a Liberty Tree ceremony and a special business meeting at the Old State House in Dover.
At the center of the event was a Tulip Poplar that traces its lineage to Maryland's historic Liberty Tree, a gathering place for colonists protesting British rule before the American Revolution. The tree is one of three Liberty Trees designated across Delaware as part of the state's semiquincentennial commemoration.
While the tree was not planted during Tuesday's ceremony due to rain, county officials said it will eventually be installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Dover.
Richard M. McTheny, Grand Master of Masons in Delaware, said the Liberty Tree serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made to secure American independence.
"It all started back when our forefathers got together and decided that they were tired of oppression from the British. So it became an iconic symbol," McTheny said.
The Liberty Tree and accompanying commemorative plaque were donated by the Freemasons of Delaware.
McTheny said he hopes the tree's significance will continue to grow long after it is planted.
"If we can plant this Liberty Tree, you know, a living tenet of what was done to secure our independence. And we can just plant them everywhere and continue to grow and thrive just from it being here," he said.
The celebration continued Tuesday evening at the Old State House, where Kent County commissioners held a special offsite meeting while dressed in period attire.
Historian Tom Welch, portraying Revolutionary War figure Allan McLane, served as town crier and later delivered a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Welch said sharing history remains one of his greatest passions.
"I love our history. And I love to tell it. And I'm so disappointed that so few Americans know history," Welch said.
When asked about reading the Declaration of Independence, Welch described the experience in a single word.
"In a word, emotional. It was. It is," he said.
Kent County Commissioner Jody Sweeney said the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect not only on the nation's break from British rule, but also on the ideals outlined in the Declaration.
"The declaration was more than just our separation from the British crown. The declaration was saying, here's who we want to be as a people," Sweeney said.
He added that the document's message remains relevant today.
"Two hundred and fifty years later, we still need to consider what the Declaration of Independence said and still consider those values. Right now in these times," Sweeney said.
Sweeney also stressed the importance of preserving and learning from history.
"You really have to honor all parts of your history, because if you don't recognize your past, you're doomed to repeat it," he said.
County leaders say they hope the Liberty Tree and Delaware's DE250 celebrations will encourage residents to learn more about the nation's founding and the principles that continue to guide it nearly 250 years later.