DOVER, DE- Neighbors in Kent County rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to participate in a blood drive held by Kent County Levy Court and the Blood Bank of Delmarva following a July emergency blood shortage announcement.
Wednesday's blood drive was in response to the Blood Bank of Delmarva's July 21 announcement of a blood emergency. At that time, the region's supply had dropped below a two-day inventory — well short of the seven-day reserve needed to meet hospital and patient demands.
Officials at the Blood Bank of Delmarva say that although the gap has since been closed, the need never ends.
John Tinger, chief of the Kent County Levy Court Department of Public Safety, says in times of emergency, every second counts — and so does every drop of blood.
"Public safety is not just responding to emergencies when they come. It's about preparation."
However, when the blood emergency was announced in July, Otelia Ramos with the Blood Bank of Delmarva says responding became nearly impossible due to critically low supplies.
"The percentage where they feel most comfortable, we were actually half of that at the point when they announced the blood shortage."
Although Ramos says it's typical for donations to drop during the summer across Delmarva, this is also when accidents increase due to more traffic and visitors, making whole blood especially critical for emergencies.
Tinger says having whole blood units in the field during trauma emergencies is crucial for saving lives. When these supplies run low, he says, it's a matter of life or death.
"If we don't have the blood in the pre-hospital field, we're unable to provide that treatment that they need. And the longer it takes to get the blood, the more people are hurt, and they die from the trauma."
Ramos says maintaining blood supplies requires constant effort, as many hospitals and residents across Delmarva rely on the Blood Bank for life-saving blood.
"We have to keep collecting because again we're supplying 19 hospitals and ambulances in the area to supply for all of the residents here on Delmarva."
With a recent statewide rollout to carry whole blood units on EMS vehicles across all three counties, Ramos says the pressure to keep supplies stocked is even greater.
"We're carrying whole blood units on our ambulances so that they can get blood on site sooner. That's great, but we also need more donors to keep up with that need."
Blood Bank officials say a single donation can save up to three lives.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva says they are always looking for donations. To learn more or find a donation site, visit their website.